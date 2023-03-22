Daventry team shares joy of Red Nose Day

Amazon is the new, exclusive home of the new Red Nose, created by legendary designer Sir Jony Ive. Made almost entirely from plant-based materials, the Red Nose starts as a tiny, flat crescent and springs into a beautiful honeycomb-paper sphere.

With every Red Nose bought, supporters are helping people through the toughest times of their lives as 100 per cent of all profits go directly to Comic Relief.

Staff at the fulfilment centre in Daventry took part in a week-long series of activities in the lead up to Red Nose Day 2023.

Events included an obstacle course for employees and a sports day for pupils from Daventry Hill School and Newham Primary School, with the aim of raising awareness of the work of Comic Relief.

Throughout the week, Amazon employees were encouraged to snap photos of themselves wearing Red Noses in a virtual photobooth, with £1 donated to Comic Relief for every picture taken.

Site leader David Hall said: “Delivering Red Noses is just one of the ways our team is supporting Comic Relief this year. We’ve had so much fun getting together and helping to support the remarkable work Comic Relief does through our fundraising efforts.”

Worker Ralph Baker, who took part in the activities, added: “I loved having a laugh with the team here in Daventry in the lead-up to Red Nose Day. Whether it was through a virtual photobooth or an obstacle course, we had a lot of fun together raising awareness and funds for the many causes the charity supports.”

