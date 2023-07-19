Daventry team primed and ready to celebrate

Some of the fun and games organised for employees at the fulfilment centre included an ice-cream van, DJ, ring toss game and dress up days. The events were organised by Amazon in Daventry to say thank you to the team for the work they do delivering for customers around the UK.

Dipesh Thapa, a team member from Amazon in Daventry who took part in the Prime Day fun, commented on the week, saying: “We had a great time celebrating together during Prime Day. We appreciated the chance to have fun and bond as a team as we prepared for a busy, rewarding week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon Daventry Site Leader, Josh Vause, added: “Prime Day is an exciting time for customers and colleagues alike, so it’s important we set time aside to mark the occasion. Our week of fun provided us with an opportunity to celebrate together while delivering for our customers.”

(L) Dipesh Thapa and Baswanth Kumar

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. Pay starts between £11 and £12 per hour per hour depending on location and employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon employees can also take advantage of Amazon’s pioneering Career Choice programme, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields, up to £8,000 over four years, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Amazon also provides opportunities to improve existing skills or learn new ones through internal career progression opportunities such as cross-training, transferring to a different department and promotion into a managerial role.

Advertisement

Advertisement