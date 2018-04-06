Daventry swimming pool looking to recruit more lifeguards

The firm which runs Daventry’s leisure centre says it is looking to recruit more lifeguards for its swimming pool so it can cater for demand.

The promise comes in the wake of a complaint from a regular user of the pool who says lanes are often closed due to a lack of staff.

They said: “Once more I arrived at Daventry Leisure Centre for my 6.30am swim to find only two lanes open for Swim for Fitness.

“I asked the reception staff for the reason and was once more told it was due to staff shortages.

“It is not uncommon to arrive on a Tuesday and Wednesday morning to be told only one lifeguard is on duty so we cannot swim.

“The lifeguard is needed to oversee the dolphins training sessions. “

“Banners encouraging the public to become new members are regularly on display but the centre is not sustainable if it does not offer the service it is contracted to provide.”

Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s general manager at Daventry Leisure Centre, said: “Due to last-minute colleague shortages we were not able to open all of the main pool, but we were able to safely cater for all customers who attended the swim for fitness session.

“Customer safety is our number one priority and the number of lifeguards on duty compared to customers using the pool always meets industry safety standards.

“The number of lifeguards on duty and pool space made available is adapted depending on demand.

“We are in the process of recruiting full-time and casual lifeguards to enable to cater for the local community during busy periods.”