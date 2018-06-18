Daventry students blinded by science thanks to Amazon donation

A team from Amazon made a special visit to a Daventry school to donate £1,000 to fund new science equipment.

The donation was given to The Parker E-ACT Academy and is part of Amazon’s drive to encourage pupils to embrace a future career in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Amazon’s Daventry Site Leader, Victor Pulido said: “We are delighted to continue supporting schools across the UK. At Amazon, we know first-hand how important it is to encourage young people to be involved in STEM.

“Such skills open up a new world of future career possibilities, including many at Amazon where our engineers, IT specialists and other team members use the latest technology to provide innovative customer solutions.”

Jenny Gatley, head of school at The Parker E-ACT Academy, said: “As technology continues to advance and play a critical role in today’s society, we must ensure our students have the STEM skillset to succeed in the careers of tomorrow.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to the Amazon team for helping to better prepare our students for a bright future.”

The Parker E-ACT Academy welcomed the donation as part of the company’s ‘Amazon In The Community programme, whereby the company supports communities in and around where it operates in the UK.