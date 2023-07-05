News you can trust since 1869
Daventry schoolchildren's 'wonderful time' at mosque visit

Pupils from the Grange School Daventry had a wonderful time visiting the Daventry Masjid, Cottesbrook Park.
By Lisa MorganContributor
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read

The children were able to ask the Imam questions about the religion of Islam, while being able to look around the mosque.

Pupils were also shown the Islamic holy book The Quran and listened to the Imam read in Arabic.

The children were keen to share their experience with other pupils at school.

Children viewing the QuranChildren viewing the Quran

A marvellous day's learning!

Staff would like to express their gratitude to the Daventry Muslim Association for their time and hospitality.

