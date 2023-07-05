Daventry schoolchildren's 'wonderful time' at mosque visit
Pupils from the Grange School Daventry had a wonderful time visiting the Daventry Masjid, Cottesbrook Park.
The children were able to ask the Imam questions about the religion of Islam, while being able to look around the mosque.
Pupils were also shown the Islamic holy book The Quran and listened to the Imam read in Arabic.
The children were keen to share their experience with other pupils at school.
A marvellous day's learning!
Staff would like to express their gratitude to the Daventry Muslim Association for their time and hospitality.