Daventry schoolboy saddles up for 33 mile cycle challenge

A schoolboy saddled up to cycle 30 miles in the Daventry Cycle Sportive.

Oliver Dunnett, nine, is now urging other young cyclists to get in the saddle with Daventry Cycling Academy.

He was the only child to ride in the event and he completed the challenge in two and a half hours, riding over a three hour period.

His mother Katrina, said: “He absolutely loved the ride, and the hills, the heat and the distance did not put him off.

“There were many distances on offer and Oliver decided he wanted to attempt the 30 mile distance, which was more like 33.

“It turned out he was the only child in this race as all the kids who took part did the shorter family ride.

“He received many positive comments about his taking part from other riders.”

She said Oliver has primarily been a swimmer with Daventry Dolphins, but since the start of the Daventry Cycling Academy back he has gained greater confidence and skills on his bike.

Katrina added: “He has been looking for opportunities to ride safely for quite a while so when the cycling academy started earlier this year he was one of the first to join.

“It is great that we have such a fabulous club on our doorsteps which allows children to go and learn to cycle safely.

“It would be great to see more children joining and supporting this club.”

Oliver said: “I love the club and cycling is my favourite sport.

“It is run by some very enthusiastic coaches who make the sport fun and through this I have learned many new cycling techniques.”

Daventry Cycling Academy runs sessions at Whilton Mills Go Karting Track from 4.45pm to 6pm every Monday night.

For any more information contact Leisure Lakes.