Daventry school receives children's mental health gold award
Falconer’s Hill Infant School in Daventry has received the TAMHS Gold award for excellence in promoting, delivering and embedding interventions and support for children’s mental health.
The school prides itself on ensuring children feel ‘safe, happy and loved’, as a happy child is a child that can learn and puts a huge emphasis on mental health support within their curriculum.
This award recognises that hard work that staff at the school put in to supporting every child with their mental health.