Daventry school appoints new headteacher

A new headteacher has been appointed at a Daventry school.

Roger Eadon joined DSLV earlier this week from Southam College in Warwickshire, having served as deputy headteacher there for nine years.

Mr Eadon grew up on a small farm near Napton-on-the-Hill and said he is passionate about engaging with the wider community.

"It is a real privilege to be the new headteacher of DSLV E-ACT," said Mr Eadon.

"I am delighted to have this opportunity to work closely with the pupils of this academy to maximise their undoubted potential, and I am determined to ensure that DSLV continues to provide high-quality education for children from Daventry and the surrounding area."

As deputy headteacher of Southam College, Mr Eadon was responsible for teaching and learning where he structured lessons around the key features of outstanding learning and the atmosphere needed for this to thrive.

He oversaw record-breaking results achieved by disadvantaged students at Southam College between 2015 and 2016. During the two years, the achievement gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students was eradicated.

Mr Eadon also served as assistant headteacher at the Warwickshire school for three years, taught at Moulton School in Northampton for six years, and for 10 years has chaired the Southam Area Schools Association, collaborating with nine primary schools.