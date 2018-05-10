Daventry's new Community Ranger wants to be a 'highly visible' familiar face and hopes to reduce antisocial behaviour

Daventry Town Council has appointed a community ranger to help the police teams keep the town's traders, visitors and residents safe.

Sean Croke started his roled on May 8 and he will work directly for the council, in partnership with DTC’s CCTV control room, PCSOs and police teams.

Sean said he is looking forward to meeting members of the public whilst making a difference in communities.

Although he will assist the police teams, the ranger is not a police officer and does not share the same powers.

“I am excited to be involved in this positive step forward for Daventry and I am looking forward to meeting members of the public whilst making a difference in their communities," said Sean, who has over 20 years’ experience in security, working in all areas such as close protection and dog handling.

“I want to be a familiar face in the town and for people to get to know me by name.

"I hope to reduce antisocial behaviour by engaging with young people; acting as a deterrent; as well as being a highly visible presence.

"So, if you see me in the street, please do feel free to stop me and say hi.”

Sean's duties will include attending community meetings; reporting and preventing dog fouling; fly-tipping; littering and fly-posting; as well as acting as a welcoming host for both residents and visitors.

Daventry Mayor, Cllr Lynne Taylor, said: “The appointment of a town ranger is a positive step forward for Daventry. With cuts happening to budgets across the country, we must be more dynamic in our approach to community safety, working alongside various third parties.

"The town ranger will provide a visible, reassuring presence on our streets at various hours throughout the day, as well as promoting responsibility for improving the town centre. This is our town, and as such, we should stand proud and take care of it.”

The authority hopes its three-fold approach (CCTV, PCSO and ranger) in keeping the community safe will show other town councils that despite Government cutbacks, it is making strides in reassuring its residents that their safety and wellbeing are still a priority.

New Age Training and Recruitment Ltd provided Daventry's Community Ranger.

Kevin Randall, managing director of New Age, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the town council to provide a Community Ranger in Daventry.

"We have over eight years’ experience delivering unsurpassed candidates for roles such as this, both locally and nationally, and understand the importance of finding the right person for this role.”