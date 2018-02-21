Daventry's first mosque opens

Daventry's first mosque was opened last Friday.

The town's Muslim communities used to gather in the St John's Ambulance building on Brook Street, but now it has its own space in Cottesbrooke Park on the Drayton Fields Industrial Estate.

Muhammad Ahtaram, who led the project, said the Muslim population in Daventry was growing and now they no longer needed to travel to Rugby or Northampton to find its nearest mosque.

“I was the third Muslim family in Daventry and now there are nearly 40 families here," said Mr Ahtaram.

“Everybody is welcome to the mosque any time.

“I will be here most days because we pray five times a day.”

Guests from the Daventry community invited to the opening included Chris Heaton-Harris MP; the district's neighbourhood sergeant Sam Dobbs; town mayor Lynne Taylor; and the heads of the town's Christian faith establishments.

“I’m really delighted to see this small and vibrant part of the Daventry community happy in their new home and place of worship," said Mr Heaton-Harris.

“Daventry is a happy and tolerant place where people can practice their chosen religion openly and peacefully.”

Sergeant Dobbs, who attended the opening with PCSO Kirsten, described the mosque as an asset to a town of Daventry's size.

“The fundamental principles of Islam are some which we can and should buy into - a prayer cycle and charity for example - and that can only be a good thing," he said.

“What stands out is the money put into this place.

“We have worked with and advised DDC to try to find a new home, and now they have one.”

Donations contributing to the conversion of the Cottesbrooke Park space were received from Muslim communities in the likes of Leicester, Derby and London.

Canon Michael Webber, team rector at the Holy Cross Church Daventry, said: “I was very pleased to be invited along with the other Christian leaders. We welcome the chance to work together in the community.”

Reverend Andy Hardwick of Daventry Methodist Church said: “I wish them well and hope we can get to know each other better and share a friendship.”

She said: “We are delighted that our community have found a really lovely place to worship and we very much welcome them here. It’s lovely to be invited.

“Welcome to our community in Daventry.”

There are two major events planned at the mosque in conjunction with Eid celebrations. The first takes place after Ramadan and the other during the annual pilgrimage to the Hajj in Mecca. Followers can also break their fast at the mosque throughout Ramadan.