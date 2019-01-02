Daventry’s Amazon gives generous donation to support charity

A life-changing family support charity has received a generous donation from local staff of online retail giant Amazon.

The Northampton branch of Home-Start is £2,000 better off thanks to the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry.

Home-Start in Northampton provides support for families when they face challenging times. The charity works with vulnerable families in Northampton, providing practical aid and emotional support through a series of initiatives, including dedicated family volunteers and a one-to-one intensive programme of support.

Home-Start will use the donation to fund the support and team building of their volunteer team, who will work in the community throughout 2019.

This is the second time that Amazon in Daventry has supported Home-Start Northampton. To mark this donation, Amazon team members visited the charity in Northampton to meet the volunteers and learn about their great community work.

Amazon’s Daventry site leader Victor Pulido said: “We’re happy to lend a helping hand to Home-Start once again. The charity is a lifeline for families in our community during times of need.

“The Amazon team really enjoyed meeting the staff and volunteers at Home-Start Northampton and we’re pleased to support an important cause.”

Bernie Barnes from Home-Start Northampton added: “It’s wonderful to receive a donation from Amazon again. Victor and his team continue to support us in our efforts to provide a vital service to families.”