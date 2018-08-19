Daventry runners battle heat in 24-hour relay race

A team of runners battled soaring temperatures and fatigue to complete a gruelling 24-hour relay race in the Cotswolds.

Daventry Road Runners took part in the event at Cirencester Park in the Bathurst Estate, with each team taking turns to see how many 9km laps they could complete between midday on Saturday, August 4 and midday on the following day.

The ladies-only team celebrated after coming first in their category, while all the other teams finished in top 10 positions in their relevant categories.

With only one team member running the course at any one time, the eight teams completed 217 laps between them, totalling nearly 1,172 miles. The off-road run took in forest trails and parkland.

Daventry Road Runners' next event is its 10k Race in the town on Sunday, October 14. The event, which is the eighth race in the Northamptonshire Road Running League, features a new 10k course in and around the town, with chip timing.

The group welcomes runners of all abilities and runs twice a week starting from the Leisure Centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6.45pm for a 7pm run. Anyone over the age of 16 is welcome to join them for a trial period.

See www.daventryroadrunners.com for more details.