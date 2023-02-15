Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions programme, now heading into its seventh year, has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 200+ leisure facilities across the country, including Daventry Leisure Centre and Moulton Leisure Centre.

Aspiring athletes will be able to apply from now until Monday, March 13, by visiting the Everyone Active Sporting Champions website.

The scheme’s impressive line-up of decorated Olympians and Paralympians includes Lutalo Muhammad, Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman, Kadeena Cox and local athlete Maisie Summers-Newton, who will continue to provide their expertise, mentoring and support to athletes accepted on the scheme this year.

Colin Jackson, centre, is an Ambassador for the Sporting Champions scheme

Maisie is a double Paralympic champion who swims at Moulton Leisure Centre.

Sporting Champions will also receive free unlimited access to the Everyone on Demand app, providing them with more than 500,000 at-home workouts from leading fitness brands, including WithU, Flex and Les Mills on Demand.

Olympic silver medalist Colin Jackson will remain in his role as Sporting Champions Ambassador, working alongside the scheme’s Elite athletes to make sport more accessible within local communities.

Alongside some of Team GB’s top talent, he will play an integral part in providing both one-to-one and group mentoring sessions throughout the year.

Colin said: “I’m proud to be involved in a scheme that is so dedicated to supporting athletic talent from grass roots up.

“I have watched the Sporting Champions scheme grow over the years and I’m so excited to continue working alongside a panel of truly talented Elite athletes to help mentor and support the next generation.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has helped thousands of up-and-coming athletes to achieve their sporting dreams and I can’t wait to see what this year’s intake go on to achieve.”

Over the past seven years, Sporting Champions has invested more than £1million into athletes on the scheme.

Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to support rising sports stars from West Northamptonshire on their journey to success.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has already supported a huge number of athletes and I’m proud that we are continuing this again in 2023.

“We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what this year will bring.”

Cllr Adam Brown, deputy leader of WNC and cabinet member for housing, culture and leisure, said: “We are pleased to be working alongside our partners at Everyone Active to support this initiative, which aims to uncover the next sporting stars in West Northamptonshire.

“As a council, we aim to do everything within our power to inspire people to live a more active and healthier lifestyle, and nurture sporting success.”

Applicants should visit www.easportingchampions.com to fill out the online application form, which will be available until Monday, March 13.