Daventry residents invited to raise concerns at town council's annual assembly

Daventry residents will have the opportunity to raise their concerns about the town at the upcoming Daventry Town Council Annual Assembly.

The meeting, on Monday, April 23, will be held at the Community Association Hall, Ashby Road, Daventry from 7pm.

Daventry’s mayor, Cllr Lynne Taylor, will be in attendance to assist with chairing the meeting, along with Neighbourhood Sgt Sam Dobbs and his team.

The agenda is as follows: welcome from the mayor; minutes from the 2017 town assembly 2017; receiving the annual town assembly; open forum for members of the public to speak to on matters relating to Daventry town.

For more information regarding the annual Town Assembly, please contact townclerk@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk or call Daventry Town Council direct on 01327 301246.