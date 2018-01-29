Daventry priest installed as new canon commissioner

A Daventry parish priest was installed as canon commissioner at Peterborough Cathedral during a special service.

Sarah Brown joined the cathedral team just 24 hours after a new Dean of Peterborough, the Very Rev. Chris Dalliston, was installed.

Until recently, she was team vicar of Daventry with special responsibility for Braunston, Welton and Ashby St Ledgers, and rural dean of Daventry.

“I was tremendously touched that people took the trouble to come to the service and I really appreciate their prayers and support as I begin this new role,” said Sarah.

“Cathedral ministry is certainly going to be a change of gear for me but the prospect is an exciting one.

“I hope I can bring some of my parish experience to bear on cathedral life, and help to create a thriving link between the cathedral and not only the city, but also the wider diocese.”

As a full time residentiary canon living in the precincts, Sarah becomes part of the core community of the cathedral, meeting daily for prayer and working alongside the dean and other residentiary canons as a member of chapter (the cathedral’s governing body).

Her particular role has an emphasis on mission, sharing the Christian faith with the wider community in the city and elsewhere.

Chris Dalliston said: “It was a great joy to welcome Canon Sarah Brown as a colleague to the cathedral as one of my first responsibilities, and I look forward to working with the cathedral team as we celebrate the 900th anniversary in 2018 and look to the future with confidence and hope.”