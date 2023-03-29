Daventry plans to celebrate The King’s coronation

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May, 6.

Further nationwide ceremonial and celebratory events will also occur over the Coronation Weekend between the Saturday and Monday, May 8.

To mark the unique occasion, Daventry Town Council will deliver an exciting programme of local festivities.

Starting in April and running throughout the Coronation Weekend, all events are family-friendly and free for residents to attend.

The confirmed Daventry Town Council Coronation events schedule is as follows:

Monday, April 17, to Tuesday, May 16Coronation Town Trail – A fun 10-poster trivia trail about the King and his Coronation. The posters are scattered around the town centre, and the trivia answers are on the boards so can be enjoyed anytime.Saturday, April 29Coronation Crafts – Join Daventry Museum for a drop-in Coronation-themed craft workshop.

Friday, May 5Music at the Market – Danetre Ukulele Orchestra and the Royal Oak Morris Dancers will be attending Daventry Town Market to entertain visitors with British songs, tradition, and merriment.

Monday, May 8The Big Help Out Daventry Litter Pick at Southbrook – As part of The Big Help Out Initiative, Daventry Town Council is collaborating with the Southbrook Community Centre to host an organised litter pick and tidy up around Southbrook Estate. Residents are invited to get together, volunteer for an hour, and help a local community.

Daventry Town mayor Malcolm Ogle said: “The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort is a unique national event.

“We want as many residents as possible to join us in our local celebrations.

“The Daventry Town Council staff have carefully planned a variety of events that hopes to encourage everyone to get into the spirit of the occasion.