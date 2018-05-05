Daventry people urged to put on walking boots for charity

People in Daventry are invited to lace up their walking boots to help Stamp Out Poverty.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is teaming up with market agency Interdirect to lead a fundraising trek.

Local businesses and individuals in the county are being invited to step up to the challenge and take part in the ‘Stamp out poverty’ walk to raise awareness of deprivation on our doorsteps.

The 17K walk will take place on Friday, June 8, setting off at 10am from the Brampton Halt in Chapel Brampton.

Walkers will venture around Pitsford Reservoir, before returning to the Brampton Halt where walkers will be welcomed with a hog roast, provided by McManus Pub Company.

The Foundation is encouraging businesses to enter and fundraise in groups of five. There is a registration cost of £30 for each walker (administrated by NCF) with all proceeds going directly to groups tackling poverty in Northamptonshire.

Jake Hall, new business development manager at Interdirect, said: “Interdirect are very excited to help support Northamptonshire Community Foundation with the walk and to have a hand in raising money and awareness for such a worthy cause. With the chance to help your local community, I would urge local businesses and individuals to come and join us for a great day.”

Naomi Butters, fund development manager at Northamptonshire Community Foundation, added: “We’re so grateful to Interdirect and the Brampton Halt for enabling us to create this fantastic fundraising walk to stamp out poverty in Northamptonshire.”

To register visit www.ncf.uk.com/stampoutpoverty or if you’re a business that is interested in setting up a team please contact naomi@ncf.uk.com.