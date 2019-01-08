Daventry Museum goes back in time to the Victorian era

Daventry Museum launches its 2019 exhibition schedule with a brand new display opening this Saturday.

Victorian Daventry – A Period of Change covers much of Queen Victoria’s reign, which saw the implementation of several Parliamentary Acts which reformed society and paved the way for modern Daventry.

Exhibits portray what it would have been like to live during the Victorian era, covering aspects of schooling, child labour and rural living.

Not forgetting the new and fascinating advancements in technology being discovered during this period.

The exhibition opens on January 12 and will run until April 26.

Daventry Museum is open Tuesday to Friday from 9.30am to 1.30pm and the following Saturdays from 10am to 4pm: January 12, February 2, March 9, and April 6.