Daventry mud run returns in aid of three charities

A Daventry farm is once again hosting its popular summer mud run which will raise money for three charities.

Muddy Furlong, in Long Furlong Farm, Catesby, is an obstacle course with distances starting from 3km and is suitable to run with family, friends and in a team.

The log run will raise money for Help for Heroes

This year the event - on Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24 - will support The Lewis Foundation, Help for Heroes and CoppaFeel! charities.

For every adult entry sold, £5 will go to The Lewis Foundation, who aim to provide comfort and happiness to cancer patients on all wards within Northampton General Hospital, BMI Three Shires Hospital and Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust.

For every ticket for 'the log' - the team event which will see four people carry a 40kg weight around the course - £40 will be donated to Help for Heroes.

On the Sunday (June 24), the course will turn pink in support of CoppaFeel!, with £5 from every adult entry going to the breast cancer charity.

Participants need to be five years old and over. Included in the entry fee are a finishers medal, professional downloadable photos, parking, spectator entry and free camping.

Tickets are £25 for an adult, £122.50 for children and £65 for a family.