Daventry MP pulls out of Question Time-style debate calling it a 'negative political campaign'

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris will not speak at a debate on the future of local government in Northamptonshire held in the town.

"It is with regret that I must pull out of the 'Democracy in Daventry' event at the @The_iCon_Centre on Saturday," tweeted the MP.

"Unfortunately the event appears more like a negative political campaign than an opportunity to discuss the future of Northamptonshire.

"My apologies to those going."

Danny Moody, CEO of Northamptonshire County Association of Local Councils, will take part in the panel instead of our MP.

The conference, organised and chaired by Abigail Campbell, will be at the iCon Centre in Eastern Way next Saturday (July 14) from 6pm-8pm.



