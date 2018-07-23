Daventry medical practice in running for surgery of the year award

The winner of a nationwide contest to find the best doctors' surgery could hail from Daventry.

Danetre Medical Practice has been nominated as a finalist in this year’s General Practice Awards in the People’s Choice Award: Surgery of the Year category.

The prize is new for 2018 and offers the public the chance to show their appreciation for their favourite by voting online or by text.

Dr Gareth James, senior partner at Danetre Medical Practice, said: “We are very proud of our team here at the surgery at this time of great upheaval in the NHS, and with the news we have a new health secretary this can only mean more change.

"It is rewarding to see our hard working wonderful staff get recognition for all their dedication and commitment to patient care."

He added: "With fundamental changes happening within the NHS, these awards go some way to help to boost their morale.

"The surgery feels very honoured to have been nominated during the 70th Year of the NHS and have actively been advertising that we need votes to get us through to the shortlist stage by holding dress down Mondays/Fridays resulting in all staff wearing t-shirts with the information on how to vote on.

"It is hoped our staff have a positive impact on our patients’ lives by way of the care we provide them, and that we send legions of patients away with their minds eased, their problems heard and with an antidote to their ailments”.

There are 81 surgeries in the running to be crowned surgery of the year.

To cast a vote for Danetre Medical Practice you can either visit the link or by texting CHOICE24 to 60777 (standard rates apply).

Voting closes on August 10 with the shortlist being announced on September 3.

The General Practice Awards are designed to recognise, highlight, and reward the hard work and innovation that gets carried out every day in surgeries up and down the UK.