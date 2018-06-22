Daventry man who dislocated his shoulder after colliding with runaway crook during a charity bike ride saddles up again

A Daventry man undeterred by a shoulder injury suffered when a man being chased by police crossed his path during a charity bike ride is saddling up again to raise money.

Ryszard Ochab, 37, has lived in the town since 2005 after moving to England from Poland.

Ryszard made a full recovery

Next month he will once again be cycling in two races including the 100-mile Prudential RideLondon during which, three years ago, he was knocked off his bike by a man running away from police officers.

Ryszard began cycling as a bit of fun in 2014 with some friends and did his first big ride a year later.

"When I started progressing in training I did the Prudential RideLondon in 2015," said Ryszard.

"But unfortunately at the beginning, around five miles in, I collided with a person who was being chased by the police.

"I ended up in the hospital with a dislocated shoulder."

Ryszard collided with the man while travelling at 28mph but the 37-year-old came off worse as the police were unable to catch the fleeing man.

The 37-year-old injured his left shoulder and he was worried that the accident had damaged the pacemaker he has had since 2001.

He eventually recovered from his injury and took part in the 2016 Velothon Wales.

The father-of-two has since ridden in other London Prudential Cycle Ride and he admits that he slows down and pays extra attention when passing the point where the acciddent happened.

"As you can imagine my wife wasn't happy about going again after the accident," he said.

Ryszard is raising money for Children with Cancer UK by taking part in this year's 80-mile long Velothon Wales and the 100-mile Prudential RideLondon.