Daventry man sentenced for child sex offences at Northampton Crown Court

A Daventry man has been given a four-and-a-half year prison sentence for child sex offences.

Neil Storey, 33, was sentenced last Friday (February 9) at Northampton Crown Court.

He was convicted of one count of voyeurism, one of causing or inciting sexual activity with a child and eight counts of making and distributing indecent images of children.

Detective Constable Jason Cullum of the force’s POLIT (Paedophile Online Investigation Team) led the investigation. He said:

“I am pleased this case has concluded and a dangerous paedophile is behind bars.

“The sentencing follows a protracted and complex investigation due to the scale of Storey’s offending – he targeted a large number of children from as far and wide as Australia and the USA, all from his home in Northamptonshire.

“I am pleased with the sentence imposed by the court and that children have been safeguarded from further harm. This case highlights the dangers of the internet and serves as a timely reminder of the importance of online safety education for children.

“Anybody with information about people viewing and sharing indecent images of children should report it immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Storey faces a lifetime on the Sex Offender Register and was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).