Daventry man left paralysed after being hit by freak wave on holiday

A Daventry man has been left paralysed and needs around-the-clock support after being hit by a freak wave while on holiday.

Mick Collier’s life changed when he was struck while swimming at a luxury resort in Cape Verde.

Mick has been left paralysed.

His devastated family have taken legal action to help him access the vital help he now needs.

Mick, 71, was enjoying his penultimate day at the five-star Club Hotel Riu Funana when he entered the sea on the resort’s exclusive beach. While lifeguards had used an orange flag to indicate that it was safe for holidaymakers to do so, Mick was struck by a large wave.

He suffered serious neck and spinal injuries following the incident in March 2018. He spent five days in hospital on the Portuguese island before he was airlifted back to the UK.

Mick remains in the specialist spinal unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital 17 months on from the incident.

He has been left tetraplegic with only limited movement in his arms, is fed through a tube and will be reliant on others for all aspects of his care for the rest of his life.

Mick’s family instructed Irwin Mitchell’s specialist international serious injury team to investigate what happened, and to help him access specialist therapies, care and the support he now requires.

His wife Susan, 68, said: “One minute everything was fine and the next minute it was chaos.

“People were screaming for help and rushing into the sea.

“The next thing I remember was seeing Mick lying motionless on the beach. To see my husband like that was absolutely heart-breaking.

She said Mick used to be an outgoing person who liked golf.

“To even try and start to come to terms with how life has changed has been so difficult.

“We know nothing can turn the clock back. However, we believe that the least we deserve is for Mick to be given the care and support he needs and for him to be back home with his family.”

The couple have three sons, Lee 43, Aidan, 39 and Nathan, 38 as well as a daughter, Laura, 40.

Lee said: “No other family should have to face the nightmare we are going through.”

Philip Banks, the Partner and serious injury expert at Irwin Mitchell who is representing the family, said: “While nothing can ever make up for what has happened, we are determined to ensure that Mick can access the range of specialist care that he now requires.

“We call on TUI to now resolve this issue so that Mick and the family can try and look to the future, as best they can.”

A TUI spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear of Mr Collier’s experience in Cape Verde.

“As this is now a legal matter, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“We’d like to reassure customers that we regularly audit all of our hotels in respect of health and safety.”