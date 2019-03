A 28-year-old Daventry man has appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court, charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Ashley Dowd, formerly of Betjeman Close, Daventry, was in court on Thursday, March 15, where he was remanded into custody.

Dowd will appear for trial at Northampton Crown Court on April 11, 2019.

He indicated a not guilty plea to the charge.