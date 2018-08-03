Daventry man among six arrested after dawn drug raid in Rugby

Six men have been arrested after a series of coordinated drugs warrants in Rugby and Daventry.

The arrests were part of Project Palladium, an investigation targeting a serious organised crime group in Rugby, and more than 50 officers took part in the dawn raids.

Six arrests were made

Five warrants took place in Rugby; in School Street (Hillmorton), Coton Road, Patterdale and two in St Andrew's Crescent with two more warrants in Daventry.

Detective inspector Ruby Nailor from Warwickshire Police said: "Project Palladium is targeting a serious organised crime group which we believe are involved in county lines drugs supply.

"This is a national problem where drugs come from large cities into smaller town.

"Dealers target vulnerable people to carry and sell drugs on their behalf."

Cocaine, heroin and cash were seized from a house in St Andrew's Crescent while cannabis, a powder believed to be cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia were seized at the other properties.

Four men from Rugby, aged 30, 39, 50 and 61, and a 39-year-old man from Daventry were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The 61-year-old has been released under investigation.

A blade was seized during the warrant at one of the houses on St Andrew's Crescent. A 28-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article with an 8inch blade.

Warwickshire Police detective chief inspector Dave Goosen said: "Tackling serious organised crime is the top priority for Warwickshire Police.

"We are committed to making the county a safe and pleasant place to live, work and visit.

"We have a clear message for anyone intent on committing organised crime; you are not welcome in Warwickshire and we will do everything in our power to disrupt your activity."

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation or other concerns about drug dealing in their community should call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.