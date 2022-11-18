Daventry man all set for 100th Parkrun

Daarek at Sunset 5K

Daarek (32), who has Down’s Syndrome, started running in 2019, and did his first parkrun in March that year after completing couch to 5k.

His first parkrun took him over 50 minutes. He now can do a 5k in under 32 minutes. Parkrun for us, is a family event, with Mum (Debs), Dad (John), his sister (Marishka), brother-in-law (James) and even more recently his nephew, Zachary, who is 1 year old, being pushed round in his buggy. His Brother (Rien) & Sister-in-law (Cat) also do it in Milton Keynes. Daarek has now run at 16 different Parkrun locations and has done 41 Parkruns this year alone.

Daarek is a member of Daventry Roadrunners and regularly attends their group runs and training sessions. This year Daarek also took part in the Northants 5k series of 5 races, and the “Beat the Sunset 5k race” and is in line for winning an end of season award for his performance in this as one of the most improved runners in the club.

Daarek completed his first Half Marathon in April this year competing in the London Landmarks Half Marathon. Daarek found this quite a challenge, so will be sticking to shorter races for now.Daarek took up running to help with his health and to lose weight, he has now lost over 2 stones since running. Daarek has made lots of friends at his running club and parkrun and would like to encourage others with special needs to give running, and especially Parkrun a try.

Daarek, who lives in Daventry, attends Born to Perform dance school and the Arts Academy, both in Northampton, and the Cube Disability in Daventry.