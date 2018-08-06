Daventry man, 37, missing

A 37-year-old Daventry man is missing.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for Thomas Maughan to make contact with them.

He was last seen in the town centre in the early hours of Sunday, August 5.

Mr Maughan is white, 5ft 10in, of stocky build, with short light brown hair and a goatee beard. He was wearing blue jeans, navy top and navy trainers when he went missing.

Officers are appealing for him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them.

Witnesses or anyone with information about Mr Maughan’s whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.