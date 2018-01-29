Daventry life-saver has donated blood 100 times

A man from Daventry has received an award for making 100 blood donations.

Peter Stalley, who started giving blood more than 30 years ago, received a medal at a special ceremony.

The ceremony was held to honour 66 loyal blood and platelet donors who have collectively saved and improved the lives of up to 24,000 patients.

Together the donors recognised at the ceremony have donated 6,000 units of blood and 2,000 units of platelets.

Peter, 62, said: “I started donating blood after learning that you could help multiple people.

“Its painless and very worthwhile.”

NHS Blood and Transplant organised the celebratory event to pay tribute to the donors’ dedication and commitment which are a vital part of treatment for so many patients.

One unit of blood donated can save or improve the lives of up to three people, so 100 donations have potentially helped save the lives of up to 300 patients in hospitals.

Out of all the people who give blood, just one in 100 will reach 100 donations.

At the ceremony, Chloe Hixon, donor marketing operations manager, east region, said: “This celebration paid tribute to our loyal blood donors who have given their time to donate 100 times and more.

“We are extremely grateful for their dedication and commitment, as every unit of blood given to a patient has come from a valued voluntary donor. The lifesaving effect a blood transfusion can make to a patient is remarkable.

“Between them they have saved and improved thousands of lives, so the event was a chance to put them in the spotlight, give gratitude and honour our inspirational donors.”

Visit www.blood.co.uk for more information.