News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
2 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
3 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter

Daventry Leisure Centre spinathon fundraiser for epilepsy

Members, non members and staff will be going purple for epilepsy next week.

By Natasha ClaytonContributor
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:27 GMT- 1 min read
Purple Day at Daventry Leisure Centre
Purple Day at Daventry Leisure Centre
Purple Day at Daventry Leisure Centre

Purple Day is the international day for raising awareness of epilepsy and falls on March 26 each year.

The Everyone Active Daventry Leisure Centre will be hosting a spinathon on Monday, March 27, to raise funds for epilepsy awareness.

Members, non members and staff will all be taking part in spinning together between one and three hours long.

Helping to raise funds will assist in raising money towards cutting-edge research, epilepsy helpline support and help towards better seizure control.

Most Popular

A centre spokesman said: “This will be a fun and exciting event at the centre and as a community will help transform the lives of individuals and families with epilepsy.”