Daventry Leisure Centre spinathon fundraiser for epilepsy
Members, non members and staff will be going purple for epilepsy next week.
Purple Day is the international day for raising awareness of epilepsy and falls on March 26 each year.
The Everyone Active Daventry Leisure Centre will be hosting a spinathon on Monday, March 27, to raise funds for epilepsy awareness.
Members, non members and staff will all be taking part in spinning together between one and three hours long.
Helping to raise funds will assist in raising money towards cutting-edge research, epilepsy helpline support and help towards better seizure control.
A centre spokesman said: “This will be a fun and exciting event at the centre and as a community will help transform the lives of individuals and families with epilepsy.”