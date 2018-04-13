Daventry ladies saddle up for 26 mile Moonwalk

Daventry women are preparing to pound the pavements of the capital when they take part in the 21st Moonwalk London.

Mandy Steadman and Zoe Shackleton will wear a specially-created cowboy hat and the Walk the Walk trademark decorated bra to raise money for breast cancer.

Organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, the 26 mile walking challenge takes place on Saturday, May 12.

Zoe said: “This is something that I’ve always wanted to do, but have always put off.

“Cancer is something that affects all of us on a personal level, whether it be yourself, a relative, or a friend, and this challenge is all about uniting together, showing support and raising money.”

She said more ladies have now joined their group - ‘Daventry Rack Pack’. They are Jayne Povey, Tiffany Upton and Zoë Allen

Zoe added: “I’m so glad to be taking part in this challenge with Mandy, who’s a role model for many women after battling breast cancer herself.

“As part of our fundraising, I’m selling a set of motivational prints on my Etsy page: ZoeShackletonDesigns, with a donation being made with each print sold, or if you would like to sponsor us please donate online at: https://moonwalklondon2018.everydayhero.com/uk/daventry-rack-pack.”