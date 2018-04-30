Daventry housing association to support Southbrook tenant and community after eight-week antisocial behaviour nightmare

The housing association responsible for the Daventry property at the centre of an eight-week antisocial behaviour nightmare says it will support the tenant and the Southbrook community after the home's temporary closure.

Last week, Northamptonshire Police successfully obtained a three-month closure order on the property in Kennedy Close, Southbrook in Daventry, which had been attracting antisocial behaviour from a group of teenagers for two months.

Should anyone, including Futures Housing Group, want to enter the property before then they have to apply to the courts for the notice to be lifted.

Suki Jandu, group customer experience director at Futures Housing, said: “We can’t comment on individual cases.

"If a closure notice is granted we are mindful of the need to support individual households and the wider community in the short and longer term.

"If a customer leaves in circumstances like this we work with our partners, including Daventry District Council, to provide support.”

Neighbours described how the group, made up of around 15 teenagers, would let off fireworks, keep children awake and threaten residents.