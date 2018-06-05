Daventry health centre planning move after 'outgrowing its home'

A health rehabilitation centre in Daventry is to look for a new home after outgrowing its current premises.

Around 2,500 people visit the Reach for Health centre in High March each month for help in recovering from major health traumas and to live with chronic life-long illnesses.

A major £850,000 fundraising campaign is to be launched by Reach for Health this month but work has already started on preparing a planning application for the 8,500 sq ft building, which is planned to be next to Daventry Rugby Club in Western Avenue.

Rob Juson, chair of the board of trustees of Reach for Health, said they intend to create a modern, purpose-built facility which would meet the needs of everyone who visits and works at the charity.

He said: “We’re looking to raise £850,000 to build a purpose-built rehabilitation centre which will be nearly 50 per cent bigger than our current base so we will be able to manage the continual increase in demand for our health rehabilitation and expand the services we offer.

“We have between 2,300 and 2,500 users visit each month and some people come two or three times a week which shows the demand is there.

“We are self-financing since we don’t receive any funding from the NHS or other bodies but moving will mean the running costs will be cheaper and we will be able to provide more services.

"We have the expertise to expand our service to take care of sports injuries or sports injury rehabilitation. These additional services can be charged at a normal commercial rate, the income from which will partly subsidise the cost of our health rehabilitation services.

“Many of our users are aged in their early-60s and older, they find it therapeutic to stay to have a coffee and chat with other people after their class or treatment and we will be able to provide increased space for this."

The charity hopes to apply to Daventry District Council for planning permission by early July.

To help it move from its current rented home in High March the centre's operator, the Daventry Health Rehabilitation Trust, has enlisted the help of Eydon-based architects Roger Coy Partnership, who will work with Hull-based Paragon Space to create a prefabricated building.

Luke Abbott, architect and director at the Roger Coy Partnership said Reach for Health had outgrown its current site and the modular building would meet their current and future needs to continue their excellent service.

“Rob asked for our advice since we are also based in Daventry with regards to drawings and since they had spoken to Paragon Space about providing a modular building, we have surveyed the site and reviewed the designed drawings,” he said.

“We will be submitting the planning application on their behalf and providing any advice along the way.”

People visit the Reach for Health centre for help with cardio and stroke rehabilitation, pulmonary disorders, diabetes, neurological conditions and auto-immune diseases through exercise programmes, classes, advice and support, most having been referred through the NHS.