Daventry gymnasts successfully compete in first competition in 18 months

Members of a Daventry gymnastics team became county champions last month when their academy entered its first competition in Northamptonshire in 18 months.

Daventry Phoenix Sports Academy had to take a year-and-a-half break due to the centre's recent redevelopment.

DPSA hosted and participated in an invitational competition which included a team from Germany.

The new facilities have helped the young gymnasts progress to compete and they proved it with all their hard work and dedication the results well and truly paid off.

DPSA took 10 gymnasts, Amelia Carpenter, Alexandra Rumsey, Keeley Thorneycroft, Victoria Luchniak, Lucy Pepin, Charlotte Stowe, Ashlie Neate, Lara Gordon, Chloe Carpenter & Nadia Golonka, to compete in the county Level 9, Level 8 and Level 7 Floor and Vault competition, which was held at Corby Gymnastics Academy on the March 11.

"All the gymnasts performed floor routines and precise vaults and did their club and coaches proud and rounded the day off with a huge success," said head coach Rachael Urda.

Medal winners in the junior development squad were Amelia Carpenter, who took silver overall in the 7/8yr at Level 8 category; Chloe Carpenter and Nadia Golonka won joint gold overall in the 9yr, at Level 7 category making them joint county champions.

General improvers squad medal winners were Keeley Thorneycroft, who took bronze overall in the 12yr, Level 8 category; Lucy Pepin took silver overall in the 13+, Level 8 category; Charlotte Stowe took gold overall in the 13+ Level 8 category, making her the county champion; Ashlie Neate took silver overall in the 11yr, Level 7 category; and Lara Gordon took silver overall in the 13+, Level 7 category.

More recently the DPSA hosted and participated in an invitational team and individual competition alongside Stratford-upon-Avon's JNB Gymnastics Academy and gymnasts from Gevelsberg Germany on April 7.

Centre director Marie Brannigan said the day was extremely successful.

"I would like to thank everyone for their continued support and commitment to the new centre," said Marie.

"We hope this is the beginning of many more opportunities for exchange groups from other European Countries to attend this amazing facility."