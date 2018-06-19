Daventry guitarist's band nominated for three major industry awards

A heavy metal band whose guitarist hails from Daventry have been nominated for three major music industry awards.

Brady Deeprose, 23, alongside bandmates Conor Marshall, Dan Nightingale and Jan Krause make up Conjurer, whose album Mire was critically acclaimed on release in March.

Thanks to the album's reception Conjurer earned a best new band nomination at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards, and best breakthrough nominations at the upcoming Kerrang Awards and Heavy Music Awards.

Brady said the band's rise has been "above and beyond what we expected" and has seen them booked for four festivals this summer off the back of a European tour and a UK tour supporting Conan in the winter.

But Conor, Dan, Jan and Brady are not quitting their respective day jobs at the Apple store in Leicester, a motorbike garage in Rugby, a hi-fi shop in Daventry and at Northampton's St Andrew's Hospital yet.

"We don't all make enough money so I can't imagine us giving up our day jobs soon," said Brady, who graduated from the University of Northampton's music practice and production course in 2014.

"But to be at the level where we are playing shows in London and all I have to pay for is my lunch, certainly I'd say we are semi-professional."

Conjurer have been together three years after each spending time with various bands in Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.

Brady, also a co-vocalist in the band, wants to see more groups in the metal scene emerge from the area but conceded that was unlikely to happen given the lack of facilities for musicians to practise their skills.

"We have all been in bands in the Daventry, Northamptonshire and Rugby area for the last five to seven years, all with varying degrees of failure," said Brady, who grew up in Badby Road, Daventry.

"Every one of our recent shows has been sold out. To actually be a successful band to come from the local scene is so far beyond the realms of what was possible."

Brady attributes this to a lack of facilities for bands to go and rehearse in Daventry and Rugby. In fact, Conjurer have to travel to Coventry to practise because of this.

"I really despair for bands who are trying to get off the ground," said Brady.

"There are some really good bands that don't get the chance to break out.

"I'd like to see more rehearsal space or build a venue. I think that would be great."

The success of Conjurer's album has seen their fanbase expand from the Midlands and the UK to international level.

Thanks to merchandise sales and streaming information Brady is able to see where in the world people are buying and listening to the band's music.

Last week, the guitarist shipped merch to Long Beach Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Dudley near Wolverhampton, while the album was most listened to in London, San Francisco, Dallas and Berlin.

He said: "It's absolutely insane. More people are listening to my band in Peru than in Birmingham."