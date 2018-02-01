Daventry groups to get share of Co-op funding pot

Community groups across Northamptonshire are set to receive a funding boost from the Co-op.

The latest beneficiaries of the Co-op’s local community fund have been announced and they include Daventry Volunteer Centre and Daventry Foodbank, which will both receive several thousand pounds.

The groups, along with others across the country, will share a £20m funding pot generated through the Co-op’s membership scheme.

When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare, they earn a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local good causes.

By joining the Co-op’s membership scheme shoppers can contribute to the money raised for the good causes, and they can choose which of these causes they wish to support by logging on to the Co-op’s membership website.

Richard Kozial, area manager for Co-op food stores, said: “As a community retailer we want to support the causes that matter most to Co-op members in the area such as Daventry Foodbank, so we would urge people to visit us online to choose who they would like to support, and then shop with us to ensure the good causes get the most out of the fund.

“Nationwide, the local community fund is making a real difference to charities and good causes throughout the country.

“Since we launched the membership scheme in September 2016, 8,000 organisations have shared £20m, and we are confident that this year we will raise a further £20m to be shared amongst the latest 4,000 causes.”

Other Northamptonshire community groups that will benefit are: 1st Rothwell Scout Group, RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch, Northamptonshire children’s cancer charity NC TLC Trust, Nene Valley Community First Responders, Saxon Pre-School in Earls Barton and Farming Community Network in Northampton.