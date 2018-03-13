Daventry firm lights the way for two charities

Funds are being raised in Daventry for a boy who suffers from the life-changing condition Cystic Fibrosis.

Lumena Lights is hosting a Charity Lighting Event at their warehouse and showroom in Long March for the Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton and the family of local boy Joseph Lomax.

Mitchell Cox, assistant design and marketing manager, said: “A huge range of table lamps, floor lamps, night lights and lampshades will be on show

on March 24 from 10am-4pm as one off sales with a massive 75 per cent discount from the RRP, with prices as low as £3-£4. There will also be a few extras available too.”

For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/194569137978770/