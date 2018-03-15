Daventry family’s appeal will help little girl with leukaemia

A Daventry woman is raising money for her baby niece who has just been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Connie Bent was ill for weeks before she was diagnosed with the disease.

Her auntie, Jade Miller, said: “On March 8, my sister Leanne and her partner Terry’s lives stopped in its tracks when their beautiful 17-month-old daughter Connie was diagnosed with leukaemia.

“She has been poorly for a few weeks, but doctors thought she just had a virus.”

Fortunately Leanne wasn’t happy with that answer and pushed for blood tests due to Connie being born with a problem with her heart.

Jade added: “She was taken For blood tests on the Thursday morning, and by late afternoon Connie had been called back to the hospital for more investigations.

“There she was given an immediate blood transfusion as she was severely anaemic and was told the following morning she would be transferred to Nottingham University Hospital to start her treatment.”

Now Jade is raising money for the family to help ease the pressure during this difficult time.

“I’m trying to raise a few pounds to make things a little easier for Leanne and Terry, so they don’t have to worry about bills, and maybe when Connie is a letter better to treat her and her big sister Lilly.

“My target is £500 which I’m hoping to reach. Every penny counts and I’m really grateful for any donations.”

For more information visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/connieclaire