Daventry family fight back against cancer

When Daventry man Rick Hill was diagnosed with an aggressive tumour in his prostate, his family were in shock.

Action was taken in time and Rick had a successful recovery.

Having a loved one go through cancer was something his 22-year-old daughter Sian had never thought she would experience.

Sian’s dad remained positive throughout his recovery and has even set up a support group in Daventry,

His daughter decided that she wanted to challenge herself to take part in a fundraising event to raise money for the people who have supported her dad.

Having found Dream Challenges’ Walk the Night event on Prostate Cancer UK’s website, Sian signed up both herself and her boyfriend to walk a marathon around London next month.

Sian’s dad has been incredibly proud and supportive of Sian and her boyfriend’s goal, and has even been providing fundraising ideas.

She said: “I’ve taken part in other charity events before but Walk the Night really stood out as it was the first event I’ve seen that will allow me to take part with both men and women, and raise money for two important charities – Breast Cancer Care and, of course, Prostate Cancer UK.

“My dad’s recovery has been amazing - cancer you picked the wrong family to mess with!”

To find out more about taking part in Dream Challenges’ Walk the Night event, visit www.dream-challenges.com.

The challenge is open to adults aged 16 and over.