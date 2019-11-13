Daventry falling behind on car charging points

Daventry is falling behind on installing electric car charging points, according to new government league table.

Former Transport Minister Grant Shapps called on councils to do more to make electric cars the “new normal”, after figures revealed gaps in the country’s electric infrastructure.

The Department for Transport estimates there were just 19 public charging devices in Daventry at the beginning of October.

That’s a rate of 22 devices per 100,000 people, lower than the UK average.

The area counts six rapid charge points among its electric infrastructure, which can crank most electric car batteries up to full in under half an hour, much faster than regular devices.