Daventry employee Debra crowned with unsung hero award

Dedication has paid off for a Daventry employee who has been crowned with an unsung hero award.

Debra Allen, multiple account manager for Bestway Wholesale, received the accolade at a glittery ceremony.

The Bestway Wholesale Performance Awards were held at the Marriott Grosvenor Square Hotel.

She received the accolade from Bestway Wholesale’s chief operating officer, Naser Khan.

He said: “Debra’s drive for achievement and dedication to serving Bestway Wholesale’s customers is second to none.

“She always goes the extra mile to deliver for her biggest account, Select & Save and their retailers – which is a growing client for Bestway, thanks to Debra’s efforts. Debra has a great affinity with her customers, guiding them through every aspect of retailing to help them deliver greater sales, profit and excellent store standards – perhaps that’s why she has been shortlisted for this award for a second time.

“Debra’s retailers speak highly of her dedication and ability to get the job done. In fact, the MD of Select & Save, Andrew King, has also added his congratulations and told me that Debra is not only a committed and conscientious retail operator, but also hardworking and that she has been a key contributor in supporting the team to deliver a strong set of metrics in Select & Save’s first year with Bestway.”

Debra said she was delighted to receive the award.

She said: “What a privilege to accept this award.

“I hadn’t expected to win having been nominated alongside two other amazing colleagues – for me it’s all just a part of doing my job. I am very grateful and thankful to all who selected me as the winner - this award means such a lot to me.”