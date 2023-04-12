Daventry Easter market a hopping success!

The Easter Bunny visits Daventry Town

The event, organised by Daventry Town Council, was once again hugely popular with visitors despite the odd spot of rain, which thankfully didn’t stop the fun.

The free-to-attend community event was spread throughout the town centre. Visitors could enjoy the markets' diverse stalls selling everything from street foods, artisan groceries, clothing, jewellery, homeware, and handmade arts and crafts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Various pop-ups of family-friendly entertainment complimented the market, including a stilt walking Easter Bunny, face painter, balloon modeller, Easter egg trail and themed arts and crafts.

The Easter Bunny visits Daventry Town

On the day, there was a vibrant feeling throughout the town, where friends and families gathered to enjoy the festivities and sample the many tempting delights on offer whilst also visiting and supporting some of the town's cafes, restaurants, pubs and independent shops.

Shoppers were able to choose from a selection of freshly prepared hot food, including a hog roast, Mexican tacos, fresh homemade Vegan dishes, Indian, German Sausage, Noodles and a gourmet burger selection. Plus, for those with a sweet tooth there was bubble waffles, crepes and freshly made hot doughnuts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The artisan grocers varied equally, including sweet treats like luxury handmade chocolates, ice cream, fudge, puddings and pastries, gluten-free sweet and savoury baked goods, continental cheeses, and olives.

There was also a wide range of stalls selling unique crafts, jewellery, clothing and homewares to suit all tastes and budgets. Many local community groups also had stalls, including Healthy Young Daventry, Danetre Daventry Rotary Club and Reach for Health. The market allowed them to engage with the public about their services and promote future town activities.

The Easter Bunny visits Daventry Town

Additionally, shoppers were serenaded with nostalgic music with Danetre Ukulele Orchestra and Sounds of Steel Steelband creating a wonderful atmosphere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daventry Mayor Malcolm Ogle said: “This year’s Easter Market was brilliant! I had the pleasure of speaking with many traders who remarked that they had a great day and always look forward to participating in our specialist market events.

“The market had lots of variety plus many family-friendly activities to entertain younger visitors, which was lovely to see and helped kick-start the Easter holidays. A big thank you to the dedicated staff at Daventry Town Council for all their amazing efforts to make the day such a success.”

Daventry Town Council thanked everyone who attended the event. In particular, the brilliant stallholders, local community groups plus, Juice Sound Ltd, who provide all the technical services, support and equipment on the day.

The Easter Bunny visits Daventry Town

Advertisement

Advertisement

The market is funded and organised by Daventry Town Council.

Daventry Town Council’s next seasonal Market will be Daventry Foodies Market on Saturday, September 16.