Daventry district villagers to vote on planning document

Residents will go to the polls this week to decide whether a new development plan should be used to help determine planning applications in their village.

Thursday’s planning referendum will see people living in Crick asked to vote yes or no on whether Daventry District Council should use the new Neighbourhood Development Plan when making decisions about planning applications in the village.

If more than 50 per cent of those who vote are in favour, then the council is required to ‘make’ the plan so it is adopted as a development plan document.

Residents of Crick who are eligible to vote can take part in the referendum, with the polling station open in the village hall from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, January 25.

Anyone who requires a proxy vote on grounds of physical incapacity or because of work reasons that have occurred in the last week, can apply for one up to 5pm on polling day.

Crick’s poll will be the tenth Neighbourhood Development Plan referendum organised by the council in the last year, with similar ones already held in West Haddon, Spratton, Kilsby, Flore, Barby and Onley, Moulton, Brixworth, Braunston and Welford.

Villagers were consulted on the plan before it was reviewed by an independent examiner. The council then recommended it proceed to a referendum.

The document is available to view at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplanning.

For more details about the referendum email electoralservices@daventrydc.gov.uk or phone 01327 871100.