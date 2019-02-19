Daventry district village repeatedly targeted by 'brazen' burglars

'Brazen' burglars robbed a Daventry district house just minutes before the homeowner returned with their children.

The Spratton property in High Street is one of three homes in the village hit by a recent string of burglaries that began last Friday.

Three people were caught on the house's CCTV

Northamptonshire Police are continuing their inquiries with a spokesperson saying it was too early to link the incidents.

On Friday, February 15, Lydia Crawford's home in High Street was targeted by the burglars who were captured on CCTV.

"They are very brazen," said Mrs Crawford, whose family had jewellery, cash and other pocket items stolen.

"We could have easily been home at that time.

"My husband is usually home with the children by then.

"They left electronics, they opened up drawers, there were tablets out but they didn't take them," she added.

The burglars also took the children's piggy banks, though fortunately Mrs Crawford said there "wasn't a lot in them".

She said: "It's mainly the master bedroom they targeted where they took jewellery, most of which had sentimental value."

The burglars entered the house through the back by breaking a locked gate and smashing glass.

One other burglary happened on the same night (February 15) in Blackthorn Close, between 4.30pm and 7pm.

And on Monday (February 18), a house in Smith Street was targeted by burglars between 4.45pm and 7pm.

Northamptonshire Police has advice on how to improve home security on their website.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.