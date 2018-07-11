Daventry District roads that are no longer a priority for gritting revealed

Almost 500 roads in Northamptonshire will no longer be gritted as a priority from October.

Today the Gusher can reveal the routes which are being downgraded – with many near schools, train stations, shops and bus stops.

It’s part of a move to save Northamptonshire County Council £475,000.

But Liberal Democrat leader on the council, Cllr Chris Stanbra (Oakley, Corby), says the move is dicing with the public’s safety.

He said: “I warned that this was not a good idea during the budget-setting process and the Tories chose to go ahead with those cuts.

“Next winter when it gets cold and icy there will be 497 roads which people are used to being gritted that won’t be.

“You can be pretty sure that as a result there will be accidents and as a result there could be injuries.

“Let’s just hope that some of those people do not lose their life.”

All 497 roads are being downgraded from the ‘precautionary’ network to the ‘adverse’ network.

Gritting is undertaken on precautionary routes whenever there is a forecast temperature of 0.5C over a 24-hour forecast period and take priority when it snows.

Roads on the adverse network, which these 497 roads will now be part of, will instead be treated in daytime hours in advance of a high confidence forecast for snow or when temperatures are not forecast to rise above zero for 48 hours. In effect, it means it will have to be much colder for much longer for these roads to be gritted.

Cllr Stanbra said the effects of the cuts would be disproportionate to the amount saved, adding: “What’s one person’s life worth?”

The move has also been criticised by Labour councillor Mick Scrimshaw (Northall, Kettering), chairman of the finance scrutiny committee.

He said: “It’s outrageous because public safety will absolutely be put at risk. We had some bad snow at the end of last year and it caused chaos.

“The public were calling for more gritting and the response from the council is to provide less gritting.”

Cllr Scrimshaw added that the council could cover the cost of its savings by using capital receipts it was planning to spend on transformation projects, which it has now been told it can’t do.

He said that capital can’t be used for gritting but by using it to cover pothole work it would free up money which could.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said the reduction in gritting would return levels to that of 10 years ago.

The spokesman said: “Given the financial challenges faced and a very difficult budget positon, further tough decisions are needed in order to deliver a balanced budget.

“The proposals this winter would see a reduction in the precautionary network from 43 per cent to 32 per cent.

“Before 2008, we gritted around 34 per cent of the network and in 2008, this was increased to 46 per cent.

“These proposals would bring gritting levels in line with those of before 2008.”

One of the roads on the list, Lyveden Way in Corby, has only been gritted since 2009 after a series of complaints because it was initially unadopted.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns at road safety charity Brake, urged against reducing gritting levels.

He said: “It is vital that road safety does not become a casualty of ever-more stretched council budgets. Icy roads are incredibly dangerous and it is crucial that the right precautions are taken.

“We strongly urge against any reduction in road treatment and, with 70 people killed or seriously injured on our roads every day, encourage road safety to be made more of a local investment priority.”

The downgraded Daventry area roads:

Newnham Road, Badby

Staverton Road, Badby

Bunkers Hill, Badby

Main Street, Badby

The Green Badby

Pinfold Green, Badby

Spratton Road, Brixworth

Main Street, Church Stowe

Christchurch Drive, Daventry

Badby Road West, Daventry

Tyne Road, Daventry

Thames Road, Daventry

Staverton Road, Daventry

Ashby Road, Daventry

Clare Avenue, Daventry

Cowper Road, Daventry

Hemans Road, Daventry

Burns Road, Daventry

Daneholme Avenue, Daventry

Welton Road, Daventry

St Andrews Drive, Daventry

Sunningdale Drive, Daventry

The Fairway, Daventry

Hillside, Daventry

Trafalgar Way, Daventry

Church Lane, East Haddon

Ravensthorpe Road, East Haddon

The Green, Guilsborough

Nortoft, Guilsborough

Coton Road, Guilsborough

New Road, Harlestone

Duston Road, Harlestone

Naseby Road, Haselbech

Maidwell Road, Haselbech

Loddington Road, Harrington

High Street, Harrington

Rothwell Road, Harrington

Moulton Road, Holcot

Long Buckby Road, Long Buckby

Murcott, Long Buckby

West Street, Long Buckby

King Street, Long Buckby

Haselbech Road, Maidwell

The Grove, Moulton

Holcot Road, Moulton

Haselbech Road, Naseby

Staverton Road, Newnham

Teeton Road, Ravensthorpe

High Street, Ravensthorpe

East Haddon Road, Ravensthorpe

Guilsborough Road, Ravensthorpe

Coton Road, Ravensthorpe

Brixworth Road, Spratton

Teeton Road, Spratton

Badby Lane, Staverton

Nether Heyford Road, Stowe Nine Churches

Main Street, Stowe Nine Churches

Preston Capes Road, Stowe Nine Churches

Farthingstone Road, Stowe Nine Churches

Spratton Road, Teeton

Ravensthorpe Road, Teeton

Old Road, Walgrave

Long Buckby Road, Watford

Everdon Road, Weedon

Crick Road, West Haddon

West End, West Haddon

Yelvertoft Road, West Haddon

Northampton Road, West Haddon

Yelvertoft Road, Winwick

Byfield Road, Woodford Halse

Scrivens Hill, Woodford Halse

Church View, Woodford Halse

School Street, Woodford Halse

Station Road, Woodford Halse

Hinton Road, Woodford Halse

High Street, Yelvertoft