Daventry District roads that are no longer a priority for gritting revealed

Almost 500 roads in Northamptonshire will no longer be gritted as a priority from October.
Today the Gusher can reveal the routes which are being downgraded – with many near schools, train stations, shops and bus stops.
It’s part of a move to save Northamptonshire County Council £475,000.
But Liberal Democrat leader on the council, Cllr Chris Stanbra (Oakley, Corby), says the move is dicing with the public’s safety.
He said: “I warned that this was not a good idea during the budget-setting process and the Tories chose to go ahead with those cuts.
“Next winter when it gets cold and icy there will be 497 roads which people are used to being gritted that won’t be.
“You can be pretty sure that as a result there will be accidents and as a result there could be injuries.
“Let’s just hope that some of those people do not lose their life.”
All 497 roads are being downgraded from the ‘precautionary’ network to the ‘adverse’ network.
Gritting is undertaken on precautionary routes whenever there is a forecast temperature of 0.5C over a 24-hour forecast period and take priority when it snows.
Roads on the adverse network, which these 497 roads will now be part of, will instead be treated in daytime hours in advance of a high confidence forecast for snow or when temperatures are not forecast to rise above zero for 48 hours. In effect, it means it will have to be much colder for much longer for these roads to be gritted.
Cllr Stanbra said the effects of the cuts would be disproportionate to the amount saved, adding: “What’s one person’s life worth?”
The move has also been criticised by Labour councillor Mick Scrimshaw (Northall, Kettering), chairman of the finance scrutiny committee.
He said: “It’s outrageous because public safety will absolutely be put at risk. We had some bad snow at the end of last year and it caused chaos.
“The public were calling for more gritting and the response from the council is to provide less gritting.”
Cllr Scrimshaw added that the council could cover the cost of its savings by using capital receipts it was planning to spend on transformation projects, which it has now been told it can’t do.
He said that capital can’t be used for gritting but by using it to cover pothole work it would free up money which could.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said the reduction in gritting would return levels to that of 10 years ago.
The spokesman said: “Given the financial challenges faced and a very difficult budget positon, further tough decisions are needed in order to deliver a balanced budget.
“The proposals this winter would see a reduction in the precautionary network from 43 per cent to 32 per cent.
“Before 2008, we gritted around 34 per cent of the network and in 2008, this was increased to 46 per cent.
“These proposals would bring gritting levels in line with those of before 2008.”
One of the roads on the list, Lyveden Way in Corby, has only been gritted since 2009 after a series of complaints because it was initially unadopted.
Joshua Harris, director of campaigns at road safety charity Brake, urged against reducing gritting levels.
He said: “It is vital that road safety does not become a casualty of ever-more stretched council budgets. Icy roads are incredibly dangerous and it is crucial that the right precautions are taken.
“We strongly urge against any reduction in road treatment and, with 70 people killed or seriously injured on our roads every day, encourage road safety to be made more of a local investment priority.”
The downgraded Daventry area roads:
Newnham Road, Badby
Staverton Road, Badby
Bunkers Hill, Badby
Main Street, Badby
The Green Badby
Pinfold Green, Badby
Spratton Road, Brixworth
Main Street, Church Stowe
Christchurch Drive, Daventry
Badby Road West, Daventry
Tyne Road, Daventry
Thames Road, Daventry
Staverton Road, Daventry
Ashby Road, Daventry
Clare Avenue, Daventry
Cowper Road, Daventry
Hemans Road, Daventry
Burns Road, Daventry
Daneholme Avenue, Daventry
Welton Road, Daventry
St Andrews Drive, Daventry
Sunningdale Drive, Daventry
The Fairway, Daventry
Hillside, Daventry
Trafalgar Way, Daventry
Church Lane, East Haddon
Ravensthorpe Road, East Haddon
The Green, Guilsborough
Nortoft, Guilsborough
Coton Road, Guilsborough
New Road, Harlestone
Duston Road, Harlestone
Naseby Road, Haselbech
Maidwell Road, Haselbech
Loddington Road, Harrington
High Street, Harrington
Rothwell Road, Harrington
Moulton Road, Holcot
Long Buckby Road, Long Buckby
Murcott, Long Buckby
West Street, Long Buckby
King Street, Long Buckby
Haselbech Road, Maidwell
The Grove, Moulton
Holcot Road, Moulton
Haselbech Road, Naseby
Staverton Road, Newnham
Teeton Road, Ravensthorpe
High Street, Ravensthorpe
East Haddon Road, Ravensthorpe
Guilsborough Road, Ravensthorpe
Coton Road, Ravensthorpe
Brixworth Road, Spratton
Teeton Road, Spratton
Badby Lane, Staverton
Nether Heyford Road, Stowe Nine Churches
Main Street, Stowe Nine Churches
Preston Capes Road, Stowe Nine Churches
Farthingstone Road, Stowe Nine Churches
Spratton Road, Teeton
Ravensthorpe Road, Teeton
Old Road, Walgrave
Long Buckby Road, Watford
Everdon Road, Weedon
Crick Road, West Haddon
West End, West Haddon
Yelvertoft Road, West Haddon
Northampton Road, West Haddon
Yelvertoft Road, Winwick
Byfield Road, Woodford Halse
Scrivens Hill, Woodford Halse
Church View, Woodford Halse
School Street, Woodford Halse
Station Road, Woodford Halse
Hinton Road, Woodford Halse
High Street, Yelvertoft