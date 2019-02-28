Daventry District retailers to get discount on business rates for two years

More than 130 shops, restaurants and cafes in Daventry District look set to receive business rates discounts for the next two years under a Government-funded retail relief scheme starting this April.

In the last Autumn Statement, Chancellor Philip Hammond announced retail properties with a rateable value of less than £51,000 would receive the discount for 2019/20 and 2020/21, to help businesses in the current challenging retail climate.

Daventry District Council is automatically applying the discount to all eligible businesses district-wide, which include shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Councillor Colin Morgan, resources portfolio holder at Daventry District Council said: “The current retail climate continues to be very challenging for local retailers, as we need to ensure they receive all the support that’s available to them.

“We’ve taken a proactive approach to the issue by identifying which shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs in our area are eligible for this new rates relief and automatically awarding discounts, rather than inviting them to apply for them.”

The total rate relief for 2019/20 equates to approximately £334,000.

The value of discount should be one-third of the bill, applied after other business rates reliefs are awarded, such as the Local Discretionary Relief scheme, Small Business relief and discounts for charities and non-profit organisations and companies in rural areas.

For more information on business rates and the relief schemes available visit the council's website or call 01327 871100.