Daventry District residents' views on electric cars and charge points sought

People are being asked for their thoughts on electric vehicles and the availability of public charge points in Daventry District.

The online survey has been launched by Daventry District Council (DDC) as part of its ongoing plans to promote and support the use of ultra-low emission vehicles.

Its aim is to find out how many people are driving or considering the purchase of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles, as well as an idea of where people would like to see new charge points installed.

Councillor Jo Gilford, environment portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: “The number of electric vehicles on our roads is growing all the time but it is vital the charging infrastructure grows with it.

“We are keen to work with our partners, local businesses and motorists in the district to promote the use of ultra-low emission vehicles, so please take a moment to answer our survey so we can shape our future plans.”

The results will help DDC identify demand so it can put together its plans to improve the area’s charging infrastructure.

It will also help the council in its application for a grant from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles, which is offering local authorities funding so they can provide more on-street charging facilities.

DDC installed the first public charge point in the district in its Lodge Road car park in May 2013 and has since installed a second, meaning up to four electric vehicles can now be charged for free at the same time.