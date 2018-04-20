Daventry District residents reminded to sign-up for garden waste collections

More than 3,000 households in Daventry District have now signed up to new optional chargeable garden waste collections which are launching this summer.

From June 4 households wishing to continue having their garden waste collected will need to sign up for the service and pay an annual fee of £35.

The new arrangements are part of the new 1-2-3+ Collection Service being introduced by Daventry District Council and its new environmental services partner Daventry Norse.

There have been more than 3,000 sign-ups since registration for the scheme opened on April 3.

Residents can sign-up for the service at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/gardenwaste or by calling 0345 218 5215.

The charge is being introduced as the council can no longer afford to collect garden waste on a free-of-charge basis.

Councils are not required by law to collect garden waste free of charge and not everyone uses the service.

Making it self-funding will enable the service to continue for only those who want it. As a non-essential, opt-in service, it will not be paid for by council tax.

Households are encouraged to sign up for the service before it begins on June 4, as the annual charge of £35 per bin does not change if you join after this date.

All homes that sign up will receive a tamper-proof registration sticker in time for the start of the new fortnightly service. Garden waste bins that do not display the sticker after June 4 will not be emptied.