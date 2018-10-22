Daventry District residents could face fine or prosecution if they break with new dog control powers

Dogs must be kept on leads around schools and in cemeteries and memorial gardens from December as part of new rules being introduced in Daventry District.

The new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) will also limit to six the number of dogs that can be walked by one person at one time, and prohibit smoking in fenced-off play areas.

The new PSPO, which will come into force on December 1, also includes all the rules set out under the existing PSPO, which state owners must:

- Pick up after their dog

- Carry the means to pick up after their dog

- Prevent their dog from entering a fenced-off children’s play area

- Put their dog on a lead when requested by an authorised officer

- Keep their dog on a lead around the café area at Daventry Country Park.

Cllr Richard Auger, environmental health and housing portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: "The additional regulations set out in the new PSPO were introduced following public consultation on what powers they felt were needed to deal with the small minority of irresponsible dog owners who persistently fail to properly control or pick up after their pet.

"We are very supportive of our residents in their desire to create a cleaner and safer environment for everyone who wishes to enjoy our District’s public open spaces.

"We will be doing a lot of work in the coming weeks to prepare for the new regulations and inform residents, but I would encourage all dog owners to take heed of the new rules, so that they do not fall foul of them come their introduction on 1 December.”

DDC will be working alongside schools and parish councils across the district in the weeks leading up to December 1 in order to agree appropriate boundaries and signage for the regulations requiring dogs to be put on leads.

The boundaries around schools will focus mainly on entries and exits and will apply only on school days. No smoking signage will also be added to fenced-off children’s play areas.

Anyone who breaks one of the orders risks a £100 on-the-spot fine or, in serious cases, prosecution, though the additional new regulations will only be fully enforced from April 1.

Anyone who breaks one of the orders risks a £100 on-the-spot fine or, in serious cases, prosecution.

People can find out more at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/pspo