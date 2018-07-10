Daventry District residents asked to check voter details

Residents are being urged to look out for letters dropping onto doormats from this week reminding them to check their voter details are up-to-date.

Daventry District Council (DDC) is sending the forms to every household in the district as part of its annual individual voter registration canvass.

The aim of the form is to ensure that the electoral register is up to date and to identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

Failure to respond could mean a person won’t appear on the Electoral Register,which means they will also not be able to cast their vote in upcoming elections and referendums.

The register is also used by credit reference agencies to check the rating of anyone who wishes to take out credit, including a new mobile phone contract.

If residents don’t need to make any changes to the information on the form sent to them, they can confirm their existing registration by using one of the following options:

Visit www.householdresponse.com/Daventry and log on using the security code supplied on their letter.

Call 0800 197 9871 and supply the security code from their letter (mobile providers may charge for this service)

Text NOCHANGE followed by the security code on their letter to 80212 (mobile providers may charge for this service)

Those who do have to make changes or add anyone onto the register can do so by either visiting www.householdresponse.com/Daventry or completing the inside of the form provided and sending back in the business reply envelope.

Residents who don’t receive their form can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, or contact the elections team at Daventry District Council on 01327 871100.